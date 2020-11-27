Aligned: Putting sustainability at the heart of data management

“But because of Macquarie, our other capital partners and our business model, we were able to essentially look at the supply chain and be bullish on where the market is going, where we think the market’s going and have manufacturers hold on to the inventory inside their warehouse or factory before shipping it on a just-in-time basis. We've done very well with that over the years; and it has proven effective during the pandemic. We had a handful of transactions that we were able to win on speed of delivery and our ability to get a customer moved in faster than the competition.”

“We didn’t start the VMI because of the pandemic, but It worked in our favor in a big, big way because we already had that gear forward committed.”

By ordering before equipment was needed, Aligned was able to offer manufacturers flexibility over their throughput. Rather than a lumpy work-to-order production schedule, with workers on triple overtime when demand surges, the company’s pre-ordering allowed manufacturers to allocate manufacturing to quieter periods, keeping productivity stable, and workers off furlough.

“What we try to do is to stabilize the throughput in the factory. Everyone we’ve spoken to has had phenomenal feedback about what we're doing because it solves a big problem for them – removing the lumpiness.”

It’s just one example of Schaap’s approach to partnerships, which revolves around listening to partners, understanding their challenges, and earning their respect. “Sometimes their problem is our problem. So, we have to be mindful of their problem.”

While Macquarie’s financing allows Aligned to game the supply chain, its debt financing with ING has beefed up its efforts to continue pursuing a strategic vision in sustainability.

“On the debt side, we're very pleased with the first sustainability-linked financing done in the United States. And ING really drove that with us and has just been a great partner.”

“We can be sustainable, have great uptime and reliability, and provide great service and support to our customers. We do all three and we do them in a thoughtful, meaningful way. So, we're delighted with it and looking forward to showcasing our sustainability even more. We're doing it because our customers care about it and it’s part of our DNA.”

Schaap gesticulates towards a 40-inch monitor on the wall where he can survey the top line performance metrics in real time. Unsurprisingly, he’s big on data, and Aligned is keen to pass on its data to help clients. “If we sell a customer a megawatt, let's give them the tools to figure out how to use as much of that megawatt as possible because that's the most sustainable thing to do. No stranded capacity; that's the best thing for the environment.”

For someone who is always “skating to where the puck is going to be versus where it is now,” asking Schaap to gaze into his crystal ball is to open a window to a new generation of data technology.

“Everybody is thinking about energy storage right now. How do you get as creative as you possibly can on energy storage? That’s the number one problem with green energy: it's cyclical. The sun, wind, hydro, all those things are somewhat cyclical. And so, you've got to find ways to store the energy. And so, the amount of dollars – or Euros or Yen – that are being put into it is incredibly high because that’s the new gold rush, to figure out how to store energy. And on the data side, we use a lot, so we’re really paying attention to what’s next.”