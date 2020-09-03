AltaMed’s digital healthcare transformation

A partnership with NetApp and Red8 allowed them to simplify data management and non-disruptively scale capacity, while cost-effectively supporting their general-purpose business applications. Red8 also worked with Lowe's team consolidating fragmented infrastructure, allowing them to stabilize and grow the core of their managed care business. They also assisted in overall design and deployment of data protection, retention, and encryption.

"Partners really help to shorten the time to market. No organization has all the talent that's necessary, and great organizations are built on great opportunity. I've been very fortunate to have a very strong partner network that has been an extension of my team." Lowe says.

The Covid-19 outbreak has substantially changed the way they work. In keeping with social distancing guidelines, AltaMed has expanded video and telephonic appointment They opened nine outdoor testing sites including in some places where there was no power or network services. "We had to figure out how to deploy corporate wireless out into a parking lot to support a clinic," Lowe explains. "From an application and DevOps perspective, in days we deployed a brand new build for Covid19 to support the testing sites”. We needed increased infrastructure uplift for virtual meetings to provide rich video experience for our patients, providers and employees. For social distancing and remote work we deployed 800 laptops over a three-week period. Working with Cisco and Presidio helped us accelerate the implementation of a thousand remote workers, which happened in a matter of days."

Lowe says this was a real test as to nimbleness and agility. "Our teams excelled during this crisis, meeting the needs of our employees and continuing to care for the underserved population of Southern California."

Looking ahead, he says some of these changes will remain in place. "Social distancing is now the norm, and certain jobs may not return to the office. From a technical perspective we need to ensure that we have a highly reliable network, connected in a secure manner, allowing employees to be productive either on site or remotely."

"From a patient perspective, many people are very concerned about being in crowds, so we are looking at shifting the way we provide care with a much heavier emphasis on video and telephone services." We are deploying patient-centric care with flexible walls, meaning our patients won’t have to come to a clinic to see a provider. They will be able to obtain care from their location on their schedule. Also for Covid 19 testing we are deploying temperature kiosks that prompt patients and employees to answer CDC guideline questions to ensure the safety for everyone.”

Their digital journey has already seen them expand into these areas and they are prepared to continue this digital transformation. For patients enroute to an appointment, AltaMed has enabled them to check in to their appointment on their phone, and wait in their car until someone is ready to see them. They will then receive a text message reminder to let them know when to enter the medical building. To improve the quality of care in the home for chronic disease management, AltaMed is also working on remote patient monitoring for people with chronic diseases, for instance by sending out glucometers to track weight and blood pressure in patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, hypertension and COPD. Formoms, they are deploying an application that will provide education, tracking and support during their pregnancy journey. .

AltaMed Health Services is an organization that lives its mission and values providing healthcare to the most vulnerable and underserved communities. “Through our digital transformation, our patient will have access to their providers from their mobile device or home when and how they want it.”