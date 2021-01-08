COVID-19 and Digital Transformation: A HCL Perspective

When COVID-19 came knocking, industry-leaders all over the world found themselves both shocked and, in many cases, slightly puzzled. Never before in their lifetimes had a naturally-occurring event like this cropped up, so the question, “What do we do?” was prevalent across every sector ─ especially across the global supply chain network that allows modern society to thrive in the way that they do.

The same was true for HCL Technologies , a leading IT services company that assists global enterprises in the reimagination and digital transformation of their business operations and infrastructure. The multinational company uses and sells technological products and services that have been built on four decades of innovation ─ an innovation that thrives under the watchful eye of a world-renowned management philosophy, a brazen culture of invention and risk-taking, and a relentless focus on customer-centricity.

The company’s prolific, first Chief Procurement Officer (CPO), Eric Cohan , the man in control of HCL’s end-to-end supply chain, took the time to discuss the impacts of COVID-19 on HCL Technologies’ year, and his own personal experience of the ‘new norm’. Stating that his team supports both its customers and HCL employees directly, Eric shared that “[HCL] had several major themes of issues to deal with related to COVID. One was enabling our employees, which was [indirectly an effort to] extend our support to customers”. And, just like many organisations around the world, that led to another question entirely: “How do we get our employees the technology they need at home. That was the big challenge. A lot of our 100k Indian based employees don’t have their own technology assigned to them.”

HCL runs a 24-7 or 24-5 operation, depending on the job role, and employees “share a desk and [equipment], and they all come in on shifts. We had to figure out how to get those machines to the employees’ homes,” Eric added. Getting those machines from the office to employees’ homes “only solves one-third of the problem. We had two-thirds of the [workforce] that didn’t have any technology because we had to choose one person to get the desktop. So, we had to go and procure a lot of laptops ─ us and everybody else in the world. Our customers also needed the appropriate technology for their employees, which we had to procure on their behalf.”

The rapid adoption of new norms, which many companies collapsed whilst trying to manage, was tough for the greater majority. For HCL though, while there was an obvious strain, their supply chain was already relatively resilient to the effects of the pandemic. The company successfully procured nearly a hundred thousand laptops and relevant equipment for their own staff as well as their customers’. “Fortunately, we have a multi-vendor, multi-channel, multi-solution approach to solving a lot of these problems,” Eric told me. “We don’t rely on just one hardware vendor, [nor do we] rely on one distributor or on one value-added reseller. [HCL] has lots of partners globally ─ be it Dell, HP, Lenovo as OEMs or Insight and Egiss as reseller partners, for example.”

We honed in on that particular element; the businesses that have struggled the most in 2020 tend to be those that feature very rigid, robust supply chains of yesteryear ─ the ones that haven’t yet evolved through the blessings of digital transformation. HCL had, even prior to COVID-19, a diverse portfolio of suppliers and partners, which allowed them to quickly respond to supply and demand issues. It’s something that, in many cases, business leaders lament, classing a multi-system as overcomplicated and they instead choose to streamline the supply chain by finding an all-in-one solution. In hindsight, HCL, through its sophisticated systems, wasn’t overdependent on an individual provider to fuel their business economy. “All we really needed to do is flex those muscles and leverage all those connections that we’ve already established, in order to put [the correct adjustments] in place.”