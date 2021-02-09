Dallas College: technology for student success

Timothy J. Marshall is Chief Innovation Officer at Dallas County Community College, an educational institution which teaches over 80,000 students per term. It’s a role that involves more than just managing technology. “I'm involved with our college’s strategic partnerships with local workforce providers. Dallas is the home of many Fortune 500 Headquarters - in particular American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Texas Instruments and AT&T . We have relationships with those organizations to help train their students, and we also work a lot with local service agencies. Many of our students are below the poverty line, so we help them with access to healthcare, food and transportation. We've created a lot of programs that use technology to provide those things - for instance, all of our qualified students now get a free bus and local light rail transportation pass.”

Marshall oversees a staff of around 290 people, and emphasizes that technology is in service of a greater goal. “Our team is working on things like infrastructure or databases or ERP systems. But we have to make sure we're not just doing technology for technology's sake. That’s why we have very specific goals for the institution with regards to student services and student success.”

Ensuring that technology does the most good requires a good grasp of data. Thanks to extensive experience in the education sector (and having been to community college himself), he understands how vital that is. “Institutional Research teams are typically where the data becomes actionable at a college or university. Though I don't have that oversight here, I work really closely with that department. We never know when we're going to need a specific piece of data, so my mindset is to grab hold of as much of it as possible. Even if I’m going to put it aside for a month or two months or a year, I'm going to take advantage of it eventually.”

The benefits of pursuing that volume of data are also felt directly by students, as Marshall explains. “We have relationships with over 350 hospitals, medical clinics and social services agencies. We share data and databases, which allows for our students to have a quick path to those services without having to retell their stories over and over again. That’s one of the things we’re doing that are driven by technology but also by knocking down barriers.”

In that same spirit, the college instituted the United States’ first blockchain student record system. “We decided that blockchain was the only technology that could allow us to move our student records into a secure environment that at the same time was not dependent on our institution. Our students have had access to their official transcript records via that system since July of 2019. We've now got the records of every student that has ever attended our college - 1.8 million student records in the chain total - and we update it daily.

The system was inspired by the failure of a major, national, private for-profit college, who had thousands of students in the Dallas area in the middle of degree work. “The Federal Department of Education asked our Chancellor to take these students on - because we had similar programs and we had capacity. But when that college closed down, their computer systems also closed down. So these students had no access to their records for almost six months. Our chancellor said to me that we couldn’t let the same thing happen to our students in a similar situation.”