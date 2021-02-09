Delivering value-based care with digital innovation

Richard Queen describes himself as a "tech geek", who's spent the majority of his career in healthcare, focused on finding ways to close care gaps, reduce costs and overall, improve patient outcomes.

He joined Memorial Health System, a healthcare provider in Marietta, Ohio, because he was drawn by their innovation. "Their administrative team has an entrepreneurial mindset, more so than any hospital system I've ever seen before," he says.

As an example, he cites the fact that the hospital hosts a healthcare software company MedOne Systems within its four walls. "We call it the ‘innovation center’. They're currently writing a custom electronic medical record application called BOLT, which bolts on to our underlying electronic medical record (EMR). We're rolling this out to all of our ambulatory and inpatient clinics to make provider time more productive. How many hospitals can you say have a tech company within their premises?" he asks.

As Director of Data Solutions, Queen is helping to improve workflow efficiency through a quadruple aim: the provider experience, the patient experience, population health, and reducing cost. "The last two are about value-based care," he says. "That is the focus of everything we design, even from a technological standpoint, including better managing chronic diseases, ensuring patients receive preventative care, and designing solutions to be more cost effective."

Queen has created CareBridge, a piece of software that draws from multiple data sources including the EMR, BOLT, different immunization vendors, the FDA, the US Census Bureau, and CMS Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. "CareBridge draws from these external data sources and combines this with our clinical data to enhance what we can do," he says.

Part of its aim is to provide evidence-based preventative care, something that only 8 to 15 percent of Americans receive in full measure.