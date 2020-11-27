Driving healthcare innovation through data and analytics

"They've been very successful,” says McGill. “They have been found to reduce surgery time, improve outcomes, shorten the length of a hospital stay after surgery, and patients recover faster."

McGill explains that there is still a degree of suspicion of AI in healthcare. "A lot of the time I feel that AI is slow to be adopted in the care of patients because physicians, nurses and pharmacists really want to understand what's in the black box of AI,” he says. “If they don't understand it and they can't explain it, then they don't want to adopt it.

"While easing into the realm of digitalization, we've tried to leverage AI tools to help augment their knowledge, so servicing algorithms where patients might be at a higher risk of a fall, to alert the clinician to take some extra precautions with this patient, or in areas where the patient might be faster to deteriorate, to alert the clinician that they're at risk of becoming sicker. It's about using AI to augment their decision-making versus telling them what they need to do. We've had some success leveraging predictive models and AI in that fashion, versus being more prescriptive."

In terms of how analytics and AI can benefit patients, McGill explains that they provide ease of use and convenience. "We're trying to drive a patient-centric frictionless experience, whether that's to schedule appointments or consultations, to receive test results or to pay their bills, it's about achieving a true consumer-driven experience.

"Leveraging things like Mychart within Epic as a communications platform, and our partnership with CipherHealth that helps us provide text-based outreach or post-discharge follow ups when patients leave hospital, these types of partnerships are key in creating this kind of patient-centric, frictionless experience."

As well as Epic and CipherHealth, CHNw has several other important strategic partners. Health Catalyst has been a key clinical partner for six years, helping to drive them towards being a data-led organization, while guiding them on an improvement methodology, reducing unnecessary clinical variation and improving patient safety. By using the Health Catalyst DOS operating system enterprise data warehouse, CHNw has made tremendous gains in operational and clinical efficiency. Over the last three years, they have removed more than than $35mn of waste from the system.

Additionally, software created by CoverMyMeds improves the prescribing process, and automates insurance authorization within the EMR workflow. CHNw has piloted and will be launching CoverMyMed’s Real-time Benefit solution across the enterprise. This tool allows providers to see patient cost at the point of prescribing.

They are also partners with pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, who they work with on patient education specifically for diabetes, and Stanson Health (part of Premier, Inc), who have provided a tool that's embedded into the EMR that ensures appropriate care is given.

"It delivers curated content and rules into the EMR silently, searches through the algorithms, and can actually look through the patient chart, searching their history, medications, problem lists and past visits,” explains McGill. “It can make recommendations, for example, if a patient comes in with acute back pain, and the recommendation is don't have an MRI, when I try to order an MRI it will give me an alert to maybe refer them to physical therapy instead. Better quality outcomes with lower costs."

He says a particular area of success with this tool has been with reducing unnecessary lab testing. "We really strive for partners to help solve some of our problems" he says.

In terms of looking ahead, McGill explains that they've paused looking at their five-year strategy given the disruption and pace of change caused by Covid-19, and instead look at their more immediate future.

"I see us continuing to accelerate. Along with our partners, we've built the foundation for a true digital transformation,” says McGill. “We're building the analytics to understand the patient journey and the caregiver journey, so we will have the ability to understand that and strive for a frictionless experience."

"I'm not sure you ever get to where you want to be because there's always continuous process improvement. But I do think that our goal is to continue to focus on the patient and on our caregivers, on equity, whether that's race and social equity, health equity, outcomes, social determinants of health like food insecurity and reliable housing, continuing to focus on those things, and leveraging digital tools as much as we possibly can to achieve those goals and outcomes.

"Our brand promise is Exceptional Care, Simply Delivered, and one of our values is Patients First," McGill adds. "When you put those two together, along with the culture at Community, that's what drives people to come to work here every day."