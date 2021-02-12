Jewish General Hospital: Transforming patient care with innovation

The strategy also involves a very heavy emphasis on data science, and collecting and analysing data in real time, as well as the creation of a new electronic healthcare record. "We call it the connected healthcare record, which will enable us to put in place an electronic healthcare record for all the individuals in our territory, reflecting the continuum of care" Rosenberg says.

"Other parts of the program include the creation of a command center, which will allow us to integrate the various elements across our health network that are under development at the moment. This all needs to be tied together and protected by a robust cybersecurity foundation."

"It's really a next generation strategy to ensure the viability and the vitality of the hospital and our network into the future. I think the pandemic was a wake-up call, which points out very concretely the directions in which we need to be going to better serve the population in our territory. What's interesting is what we're learning from this pandemic and how to react to it. We conceived of our digital health plan almost 2 years pre-pandemic, so in some respects, our response to the pandemic and our agility is validation of the approach we had already decided to move towards."

An exciting development for 2021 will be opening of a new innovation lab, intended to be a physical space where they can host presentations from staff and industry representatives as well as hackathons. "The idea is to create a space to track industry and get it to take residence with us, so we can actively pursue collaboration and work together as closely as possible" Kapetanovic says.

Both Kapetanovic and Rosenberg agree that people play an essential role in making this digital journey successful. "Healthcare institutions aren't necessarily structured to innovate, they're structured to provide care” Kapetanovic says. "Innovation requires people to go above and beyond the call of duty, and the spirit of ingenuity, entrepreneurship and innovation is something I've found absolutely awe-inspiring in my short time with this institution."

JGH has recently launched a website that includes calls to action to join their community of innovation practice - an initiative that will help them showcase examples of innovation and best practice - but also highlights the success of staff. "People thrive when they feel appreciated" Kapetanovic says. "The website very specifically zooms in on innovation and really puts staff at the center of it all."

"Health IT projects are successful when the technology meets the needs of the organization and when the end users are involved in the implementation of the technology" Dr Justin Cross says. "When you're moving your organization into a new digital ecosystem and a new care delivery paradigm, you can't just focus on the technology. You also need to plan for and help your organization transition from a culture perspective, from previously siloed ways of doing things to more integrated ways of doing things.

"The focus is on how we're now bringing our organisation along and transforming how our teams work and how our care is organised, how we want to interact with our patients and how we deliver care to them" he adds.

Despite the challenges the pandemic has thrown up, Kapetanovic says they are very clear about their future direction and what drives their strategy. "Democratise care with the use of technology, empower the patient, center the care on them, and push it as much as possible out of the institutional walls, and closer to the patient."