Kettering Health Network’s strategic digital transformation

Kettering Health Network is a non-profit, faith-based healthcare network of eight acute care hospitals, one behavioral health hospital, more than 120 outpatient facilities, as well as freestanding emergency centers, on-demand care clinics, and urgent care locations in southwest Ohio.The company's first hospital opened in 1964, named after Charles F. Kettering. An enthusiast of technology and inventions, he held over 300 patents, including the first reliable battery ignition system for automobiles. Charles F. Kettering’s vision was to use the latest technology to care for patients in a community hospital setting.

Fast forward to the present day, and this vision is still very much part of the company's mission. Its digital transformation has enabled it to make advances in the care it provides, meeting its mission while retaining its Christian values. “We believe that caring for patients and their families in our hospitals, physician offices, imaging centres and emergency rooms is sacred work. We take care of the whole person, not just the physical element, but the spiritual side as well," explains Andy Lehman, Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President.

He explains that this mission drives the IT strategy of the organisation. "It is all about improving the quality of life for the people in the communities we serve. Within Kettering Health Network’s Information Systems division, we have a vision statement of ‘Only value’, which speaks to the need for us to maximize value delivery. There's a lot of work many IT organisations do that may not add value, for example fixing broken computers or resolving a network outage. Obviously, we've got to spend time resolving those problems, but if we didn't have those kinds of issues, we could be deploying our resources on priorities to advance the strategies of the organization. Our vision of ‘Only value’ emphasizes value delivery, which ultimately achieves the Kettering Health Network mission. "

Over the last four years, Kettering has implemented several important new solutions, both internally, such as how it transforms data from across the network into actionable information, and externally with its "direct to guest" technology. "We're very intentional about the word ‘guest,’ because when patients come into our facilities, they're typically with somebody, whether that's a spouse, a significant other or a family member. We believe it is as important to engage the support team as much as the patient," Lehman explains. "Our direct to guest technologies are those that we've put in place to try and engage with guests - whether they are patients or family members--to create a great healthcare experience."

This includes telemedicine in various forms, a service that became vital when the COVID-19 pandemic began. "When the COVID-19 crisis hit, we rolled out our direct to guest telemedicine solution across 800 employed providers throughout Kettering Health Network. We saw the number of virtual visits go from 1% to over 40% in about two weeks, because our guests didn't want to travel and were concerned about going to the physician's office. We put in place a solution that gave our patients and their family members the opportunity to engage with their providers and do it in a way in which they felt safe."

As well as these consultations, Kettering implemented physician-to-physician telemedicine solutions in hospitals, where it installed COVID units with strict protocols to ensure the environment is safe for the patient, their family members, and the caregiver. It also launched a service to keep patients and their loved ones connected in cases where someone was unwell with COVID-19 and unable to see visitors.