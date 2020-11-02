Legacy Community Health: digitally enabling patient care

2020 has been a year of unprecedented challenges to healthcare providers across the globe. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than 38 million people around the world, with more than 7.8 million cases in the US alone. As US healthcare companies strive to cope with the monumental task of providing care during this crisis, as well as continue to support existing patients, many are turning to technology in order to digitally transform their operations. The new capabilities offered by Industry 4.0 are allowing for generational advances in the fields of telemedicine and remote care, as well as providing powerful new organizational capabilities that are revolutionizing the relationship between healthcare providers and their patients.

“This year has been really challenging. We had a lot of projects on our plate coming into the COVID-19 crisis in March, and then the crisis demanded we quickly shift priorities to remote patient care and working from home,” says Robert Tennant, Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Legacy , a full-service network of community health clinics offering primary and specialty care in the Texas Gulf Coast region. Tennant, who joined Legacy in August of 2019, has been at the forefront of the organization’s efforts to adapt, react and overcome the challenges, both of a global pandemic and of delivering quality healthcare to the underserved patients it serves throughout the Gulf Coast region. We sat down with him to learn more about harnessing digital transformation to support Legacy’s operations, and how to create a customer service-facing culture during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.

When the COVID-19 crisis hit the United States in March of this year, Legacy, like many other providers in the industry, was almost entirely focused on in-person medical care. “Our first concern was figuring out how we were going to continue to deliver the care that patients need,” Tennant explains. “It was obvious that the first thing we needed to roll out was a telehealth solution, which we did in record time. We signed a contract with a vendor on a Friday and were treating patients remotely the following Wednesday.”

Tennant adds that he’s particularly proud of the speed with which Legacy transitioned to providing telehealth services to a patient base suddenly thrown into lockdown. “We went from just a few telehealth visits to about 3,000 per week in the span of three weeks. It was an incredible effort by my team and other teams throughout Legacy. The crisis gave us focus and we accomplished a lot in a very short amount of time.”

In tandem with a customer base that was suddenly unable to visit Legacy’s clinics and sites, the organization also had to adapt to its own staff’s transition to a remote working model. “It was kind of the perfect storm,” he recalls. “We made a big push towards working from home which was something we had not done before. Again, within just a few weeks, we managed to make a 180-degree shift to enable a significant number of people to work from home and, in the case of many of our providers, to provide care remotely.”