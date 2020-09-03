The Mental Health Center of Denver: The human side of tech

Dr Wes Williams wants Denver to be the healthiest city in America. His role in this, as Chief Information Officer of the Mental Health Center of Denver, is to lead on technologies that play an instrumental part in supporting the city’s most vulnerable. But in the course of a wide-ranging interview, Williams also speaks enthusiastically about how innovation has benefited the people who work at the organisation.

Making telemedicine work: the transition to remote treatments

In Colorado, the Covid-19 pandemic has not only taken a toll on people’s mental health; it has also created unprecedented challenges for the clinics that provide them with care. Even for an organisation that prides itself on its innovative approaches, the transition from in-person therapies to telemedicine hasn’t been easy. Dr Williams admits that when the organisation was forced to bring all of its services online - which it managed to achieve in two days - putting the technology in place was only the start of the process. “You can get sucked into thinking that the tech itself is the solution. But the reality is that it’s only the easy part. It took a lot more work to figure out how to really do that work - how to make everything happen”.

Dr Williams feels that in some ways the upheaval could have been a blessing in disguise. “The takeaway for me is that if you practice something, you can figure it out. We've had the chance to really practice and learn how to do this well. That's been the silver lining. And from a telemedicine standpoint, I'm optimistic that even when it's safe to go back into clinics, some folks are going to choose to continue to receive their care via telemedicine, because it's more convenient”. To illustrate his idea, he mentions that since patients have been attending appointments remotely, the number of no-shows has decreased by almost a third.

Innovative technologies for mental health treatments

The Mental Health Center of Denver harnesses technologies in ways that truly make a difference to people’s lives. Before its clinics were closed, it had introduced virtual reality (VR) into its therapy sessions and mindfulness classes. Dr Williams believes that VR is a perfect fit for what the sessions are aiming to achieve: “What's great about VR compared with any other cognitive behavioural therapy is that it's so immersive. It sort of tricks your mind into being right there. And I think that is especially impactful for things like mindfulness, and exposure therapy”.