TAB Bank: driving the future of open banking

Transporting vital goods to consumers and connecting businesses that are sometimes thousands of miles apart, trucking is the lifeblood of the United States. For those who have never driven a semi-truck and trailer, the industry evokes iconic images of impressive chrome-tipped cabs, and of hardworking men and women glued from dusk till dawn to the painted lines of the nation’s highways. But the day-to-day reality is, of course, more nuanced; it is an industry brimming with unique financial complexity. How do truckers, forever on the move, receive their hard-earned paycheques? How do they access funds to fuel their trucks or acquire loans to buy their semi-trucks and trailers in the first place? And more importantly, how do they find a bank that understands them and their distinct needs?

Founded in 1998, TAB Bank set out to answer those questions. Known in the early days as the Transportation Alliance Bank, its suite of financial services for businesses and individuals were tailored to truckers from day one, earning it an impressive reputation and loyal customer base within the industry and beyond. That the bank remains a small financial organisation by definition belies the scale of its ambition and the enormous positive impact it has on the lives of its customers.

Flanked on either side by model trucks in his office in Ogden, Utah - TAB Bank’s central and only location - Chief Operating Officer Mike Palmer strives everyday to uphold that original vision. “When you’re dealing with people’s money and their financial lives, it’s emotional,” Palmer says. “It has a huge impact on everything that they do, how they live, and even how they see the world. And so doing that well, doing it right, is very important to me and the people that I work with.”

Doing it right for a relatively niche customer base such as truckers means understanding the realities of their lives and their financial situations. To highlight the point, Palmer points to the ‘guaranteed check’, a form of one-off payment run by third parties that is generally used to pay truckers performing a single job for a different company. TAB works with these third parties to ensure their customers can deposit these cheques directly into their TAB account - a seemingly small service that in fact has a major positive impact on the lives of its customers. “They haven't got this guaranteed cheque having around that they've got to wait to deposit at their hometown bank when they get home,” Palmer says. “We can get money in their account. They can fuel their truck again and keep moving goods across America.”

TAB’s deep ties to the trucking industry stretch back more than two decades, but much has changed in the intervening years both in trucking and the wider financial landscape. Now the bank is undergoing a dramatic digital transformation to bring ‘EU-style’ mobile banking to its customers across the US and expand its customer base beyond transportation, an initiative that has been in the works for some time.

“I would say we’re right at the cusp of being able to take advantage of the investments we've made over the last several years,” says Palmer. Led by TAB’s president Curt Queyrouze, described by Palmer as a “brilliant banker and futurist”, the executive team took a step back to reassess how best to organise data, how that data can enhance the customer experience, and what underlying hardware and resource investment would be vital to realising their grand vision. These are lessons TAB learned from the European Union, which Palmer believes picked up the data-driven baton from the US and ran it in the right direction.