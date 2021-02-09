US distributor Talley Inc. builds intelligence and connectivity

Key partners
Talley represents over 300 vendor manufacturers, one that stands out for Fernandez is CommScope. With the acquisition of ARRIS and Ruckus, its combined company provides even greater technology, solutions and employee talent, with broader access to new and growing markets.
“They’ve done a remarkable job in providing infrastructure components for wired and wireless networks for decades. They provide leading-edge technology and support a variety of applications that are future focused.”
Ceragon, a leading wireless transport vendor, is highlighted as Talley’s identified wireless backhaul solution. “Wireless backhaul is a great tool to get fiber-like speed from one point to another over distance, in a cost-efficient, fast time and deployable manner – eliminating the dependency on fiber availability and feasibility.”
FreeWave Technologies role is in the Control Systems space, supporting SCADA and IoT applications. Looking broadly at our partners, we have a portfolio of OEM’s that are best of breed in their respective product sets. Our solutions address; support structure, signal transmission, power and grounding, the base elements of any network.
“It’s paramount to have the right vendor, we have a specific and focused number of applications we support, and we want to do it profitably for the Customer, Talley, and the vendor,” he said. “The key to sustaining the relationships is transparency and communication.”
COVID changes
The two main developments in 2020 have been ‘working remotely’ and ‘working in person’ for those in operations, says Fernandez. Fortunately, the US Federal Government recognized Talley as an essential business, enabling it to keep businesses and schools connected.
“All the packing, shipping, receiving still took place. How did we overcome it? Through our IT team, which installed new programs for communication. We’re a big Microsoft house, and IT took it to the next level. Operations made adjustments to ensure we can get products to customers safely, and HR put standards in place and made resources available.”
He believes the industry is going to get back to normal, but it will be ‘a new normal’. “We talk about vaccines around the corner and more positive testing. The experience has shown we can get more done remotely. I’ve worked remote for some time – but for Talley and the industry, another benefit is the attention to detail necessary, when it comes to procedures. We can become even stronger over time.”