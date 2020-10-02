Visions Federal Credit Union: Member-Driven Digital Solutions

Technology lies at the heart of every organization today. But, when that technology has a singular purpose that transcends the business strategy itself, it can be truly transformational. For Visions Federal Credit Union, technology exists to improve its members’ lives. “Whenever we start any new business endeavor, it always begins with the member as the central focus,” states Thomas P. Novak, AVP/Digital at the US-based leading credit union. “The technology is out there to achieve almost anything, but unlike some organizations, we consistently approach it with consideration for the member – the person – that will be impacted by the innovation.”

Novak is a highly experienced leader who specializes in digital transformation, specifically in relation to member-facing technology platforms. At Visions, he is directly responsible for the organization’s digital strategy. When we spoke in late 2019, Novak was in the midst of implementing an in-depth and innovative digital transformation strategy across the organization, one which he described as a central tenet for its success. Six months on, the adoption and application of new and inventive technologies continues in line with the company’s mission of “Making Visions matter to all its members, employees, and communities”.

To achieve this, he remains resolute in the power of technology to transform members’ lives. “The technology has to meet a member need and a business need, not just technology for the sake of new technology,” he states. “The typical technology development or the adoption process may start with research or implementation modeling, but the defining factor is how that process or that piece of technology changes the member experience, as well as the experience of our employees, and how it aligns with our overarching mission. And that does not always have to be complex or over-engineered. If we can save, for example, a member $200 per month on a monthly payment for their loan based on our interest rates against the solutions already on the market by digitizing the process end-to-end, or being top of mind in a moment of need for that member, that’s what really matters.

“We’ve carried out a lot of analysis to set our strategy, particularly in terms of how decisions position the organization, its members, and our communities,” he continues. “It allowed us to establish four key pillars for the first phase of our digital strategy: online banking, mobile banking, consumer lending, and consumer new account opening. That has since grown and evolved into a broader strategy for a full-blown digital transformation, through which we aim to grow our business by at least 100,000 members over the next five years. More than that, we aim to acquire those new members primarily through digital channels. Now that the first phase of our digital strategy is complete, we are focused on the next level. That means creating a digital ecosystem throughout the organization that fosters digital transformation; from the creation of an internal Digital Center of Excellence to supporting all member needs digitally, we are striving to act on our advocacy mindset.”

Novak has experience as a leader across several areas of the financial services industry. And, while working with Visions enables a greater dedication to members, he recognizes a general trend towards human-centric digital solutions. “I’ve certainly seen a heightened need industry-wide for visionary leadership over the last decade when it comes to digital transformation, and that’s increasingly about the culture or mindset that underpins that transformation. I think the impact of COVID-19 has accelerated digital transformation roadmaps and highlighted the thoughtfulness needed in the approach. From our perspective, it’s really shone a light on delivering digital with a human-centered focus – it’s about having empathy, being able to balance what is best for a business in terms of efficiency or specific technologies with how that is impacting the broader landscape and community that you serve. We strive to have digital solutions in place that are ready when our members experience a moment of need.”

The global COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every business sector. For financial services – and Visions in particular – it has reinforced the human-centric trend. “We’re in the age of the consumer right now,” says Novak. “You have some stellar companies and industries that, because of where they are on their digital journeys, were able to react and thrive very quickly amidst the disruption. In my view, it’s very difficult for any business to truly succeed if they haven’t made significant headway in putting members first, and we’re seeing that being played out as a result of the pandemic.” A great example of this, says Novak, is the physical and digital parity that a retail leader such as Wal-Mart has done. With e-commerce sales up, it is now planning to convert the parking lots of 160 of its stores in August to drive-in movie theaters, where it can sell products from the store for the patrons to snack on while watching the movie.