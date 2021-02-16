Bain: Local, digital and scope to define deal-making in 2021

Post-pandemic, organisations will need to rethink their deal-making strategies as new trends in Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) come to fruition earlier than expected, according to Bain & Company’s Global M&A Report 2021.

While 2020 proved a rocky road for M&A activity, Bain’s M&A report reveals that the appetite for deal-making remains robust with around half of those surveyed expecting higher M&A activity within their industries in 2021 and for M&A to contribute to 45% of their growth over the next three years, compared to just 30% over the last three years.

With 2021 forecast to be a year when deal-making becomes key for achieving growth and in order to compete in what has become an increasingly disruptive environment, organisations will need to “rethink their M&A strategy and roadmap”, states Andrei Vorobyov, a leader of Bain’s M&A practice, as well as “broaden their M&A options to include corporate venture capital, partnerships and minority stakes and further digitalise their M&A process”.

From digitalisation and localisation to an escalation in scope deals, these are the M&A trends which the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about sooner than expected.

Escalation of scope deals A few years back, Bain identified an increase in the share of scope deals aimed at helping companies expand into fast-growing markets or gain new capabilities, mostly tech and digital. This trend continued in 2020, with scope deals further increasing volume share to 56% of all deals more than US$1 billion, compared with 41% in 2015. Technology, consumer products and healthcare had the highest share of scope deals, with the need for critical capabilities at the heart of many recent deals. Take consumers’ growing demand for direct delivery which drove Target’s acquisition of Deliv and Nestlé’s acquisition of Freshly.

Scale M&A is likely to trend upwards especially in industries where the pandemic has accelerated the disruption of their business models. Take traditional media and retail, industries likely to see increased consolidation as scale becomes necessary to compete with and out-invest digital competitors. While in banking and telecommunications, consolidation is being encouraged by regulator support, with banking in the US and Europe already seeing the start of domestic consolidation, with deals like PNC and BBVA in the US, Bankia and Caixa in Spain. Increasingly local supply chains While the rising scrutiny on cross-border deals and ongoing US-China trade tensions had being slowing down cross-regional deal-making for a few years, the pandemic has really sparked a decline in cross-regional M&A, instead favouring local or regional deals. This trend is accelerated by supply chain concerns exposed by the pandemic. About 60% of Bain’s survey respondents said supply chain localization will be a significant factor in evaluating deals going forward. The number of Asian outbound deals into the Americas and Europe fell by 29% y-o-y in 2020. With overall deal value down only 2.5%, Greater China acquirers directed 93% of their deal spending toward domestic companies, with only around 5% going to deals in the Americas and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. This represents a sharp drop from around 11% in 2019.

Industry-specific M&A trends 2021

More so than ever, the external environment in each industry is setting the boundaries for how much M&A companies can do. Bain outlines some of the most industry-specific trends.