Cisco acquires BabbleLabs to enhance Webex Platform features

In an announcement made by Cisco, the company has completed its acquisition of BabbleLabs to improve the video experience it offers via its Webex Platform. The acquisition will help Cisco to deliver new features for the platform including noise removal and speech enhancements.

BabbleLabs’ technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), is currently being trialed by Cisco’s Webex platform customers. The technology is able to distinguish human speech from unwanted background noise which provides users with enhanced speech quality.

Cisco’s Webex Meetings desktops and Webex Room devices enabled with BabbleLabs’ noise removal technology, are reported to be available to the general public in October. A full portfolio availability is expected to follow the launch.

The integration of BabbleLabs’ technology with Cisco’s Webex platform will provide its customers with access to one of “the most advanced noise removal and speech enhancement technologies available today,” commented Cisco , who further added that the integration of BabbleLabs’ technology natively across its collaboration portfolio will deliver, “a best-in-class audio experience to Webex Meetings users wherever they are and however they connect via the Webex application (whether via a conference room or mobile device).”

The acquisition made by Cisco comes as part of the company’s focus on technology and talent strategies, as well as its ambitions to continue to integrate intelligence into the Cisco Webex platform, “helping users work smarter and be more productive,” concluded Cisco.

Following the acquisition, BabbleLabs has joined the Cisco Collaboration Group, which is led by Javed Khan, SVP and GM of Cisco Collaboration.

Image source: Cisco