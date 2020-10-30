Ford invest over US$400,000 supporting Latina entrepreneurs

In an announcement made by Ford and Ford Motor Company Fund, the two have invested over US$400,000 to support Latlina small business owners and entrepreneurs that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of now, Latine small business owners - nationwide - can apply for a US$5,000 grant via the Ford Driving Dreams Latina Entrepreneurs program. IN addition to the grant, Ford will be conducting monthly webinars in early 2021 to provide educational resources, networking opportunities and business development tools for entrepreneurs.

“Minority and women-owned small businesses have been especially hard hit during COVID-19. Our goal is to provide much-needed resources to help minimize the economic uncertainty that many Latina small-business owners, their families, employees and surrounding communities are all experiencing during these unprecedented times,” commented Mary Culler, president, Ford Motor Company Fund.

Announced during a vital event - Juntas Podemos: How to Adapt to Changes and Market Trends - the event featured a panel of entrepreneurs who shared advice for Latina small-business owners. The first of many to be offered as part of the new initiative.

2021 will see Ford provide several online training and webinars covering a variety of topics including: financial planning, funding opportunities, branding, technology and communications tools, among others.

Ford has established the Ford Diving Dreams Latina Entrepreneurs initiative, in collaboration with eMerge Americas and the National Development Council.

Click here to find out more about the initiative!

To date, Ford Fund has contributed almost US$3mn to support nonprofits and community organisations who are helping others to manage challenges related to COVID-19, including over US$1.1mn which was raised by employees and others via its Donation Match program.

For more information on business topics in the United States and Canada, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief North America .

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Image source: Ford