General Motors invests US$71mn in ohio manufacturing plants

In an announcement made by General Motors (GM) the company has reported its plans to invest US$71mn into two of its Ohio manufacturing plants. The investment will include US$39mn invested into its Toledo transmission plant and US$32mn into its Defiance casting plant.

The investments will enable GM to retain 240 US Manufacturing jobs, with the works beginning immediately. At Toledo the company plans to upgrade and enhance its production of its eight-speed rear-wheel-drive transmission, while the works at its Defiance casting plan will prepare it for future engine casting components.

“Through these investments, GM continues to strengthen its significant manufacturing presence in Ohio,” commented Phil Kienle, GM vice president of North American Manufacturing and Labor Relations.

“Our Toledo and Defiance teams continue to focus on building world-class products for our customers and these actions are an investment in their futures.”

Since 2009, GM has invested over US$3.3bn in Ohio. GM has also developed a joint venture with LG Chem - Ultium Cells LLC . The joint venture has invested US$2.3bn to build a ‘state of the art’ battery cell manufacturing plant in Lordstown, creating 1,100 new jobs. Construction of the plant is currently underway and will be critical for GM’s commitment to developing an all electric future.

Currently GM employs over 3,800 people in Ohio, and will continue its commitment to the community at lordstown by working with Lordstown Motors Corp. to support the launch of its Endurance pickup.

