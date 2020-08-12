Amazon launches counterfeit project in seven countries
Amazon launches counterfeit project ‘Project Zero’ into seven countries - Australia, Brazil, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Turkey, and the UAE
Amazon launches counterfeit project ‘Project Zero’ into seven countries - Australia, Brazil, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Turkey, and the UAE
In a recent announcement made by , the company has detailed its expansion of ‘Project Zero’ into seven new countries, which will include the following: Australia, Brazil, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Turkey, and the UAE.
The expansion will make the project available in 17 countries, combining Amazon’s advanced technology, machine learning and innovation with the knowledge that brands in the regions have of their own intellectual property, in order to drive counterfeits to zero.
Launched in 2019, the project drives Amazon’s long standing commitment to ensure that customers receive authentic goods. Currently more than 10,000 brands including BMW, OtterBox and Salvatore Ferragamo have enrolled in Project Zero.
“Project Zero has been a very easy and effective tool at protecting BMW on Amazon. We are very appreciative of the tools Amazon has built to enable us to protect our brand,” commented BMW.
“We are excited to see that Project Zero is expanding into the new marketplaces,” said Adrienne McNicholas, Co-Founder and CEO of Food Huggers. “The program has already had a very positive impact on our enforcement efforts and we are glad to see Amazon’s continued commitment to protecting our brand across the world”
Project Zero harnesses three key components in order to protect and empower the brands that are enrolled:
“Amazon is committed to protecting our customers and the brands we collaborate with worldwide,” commented Dharmesh Mehta, Vice President of Worldwide Customer Trust and Partner Support. “Project Zero has been a leap forward in protecting brands, especially for those that use all three of its components"
Project Zero is one of the many tools Amazon has implemented to empower brands to protect their IP, other include:
For more information on business topics in the United States and Canada, please take a look at the latest edition of .