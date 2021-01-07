Blue Prism: intelligent automation for Microsoft Azure users

In an announcement made by Blue Prism, the company reports that from today a new offering of Blue Prism intelligent automation software will be available on Microsoft’s AppSource and Azure Marketplaces.

As part of the new availability, customers of the two companies can benefit from enhanced access, and drives blue Prism’s positions as a leader when it comes to intelligent automation and robotics process automation (RPA).

Whilst Blue Prism customers already have access to scalable, enterprise-ready platform that combines robotic automation and smart workflows, the latest offering allows Blue Prism’s robots to gain greater access to Microsoft Azure Apps, as well as access to more than 175 accelerators for Microsoft products in Blue Prism’s DIgital Exchange.

“This combination of Blue Prism and Azure Cognitive Services gives our customers a greater choice with AI-enabled, self-service experience that is provisioned via Microsoft Azure. Advanced intelligent automation in the cloud provides multiple advantages for our customers, most notably the ability to instantly scale to meet enterprise demands,” commented Chief Partner Strategy Officer at Blue Prism, Linda Dotts.

In partnering with Microsoft, Blue Prism benefits from a growing portfolio of cloud offerings, and expands its cloud strategy that focuses on making intelligent automation more accessible, while maintaining alignment with customer desires for “interoperability, expanded automation solutions, consumable and extensible artificial intelligence, and a seamless intelligent automation journey,” stated Blue Prism.

“Customers can embrace the transformative potential of intelligent automation and drive impactful change within their organisations, and this is now fully supported by Microsoft. We are offering customers more flexible cloud deployment options delivering on Blue Prism’s vision of giving customers end-to-end automation solutions that cover the broadest range of IT environments, including on-premises, hybrid, public cloud, and SaaS,” added CEO and Executive Chairman of Blue Prism, Jason Kingdon.

