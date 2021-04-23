Extending the capabilities offered by its existing alliance with IBM, which was launched in July last year to help firms accelerate digital transformation, global consulting firm EY has unveiled new initiative IBM [email protected].

This service has been set up in response to a recent IBM Institute for Business Value study, which found that executives expect a 20% increase in the prioritisation of cloud and AI technology over the next two years.

To better serve these client needs, the IBM [email protected] is a global, decentralised network of EY practitioners dedicated to developing EY solutions and platforms supported by IBM’s open hybrid cloud platform, artificial intelligence and other transformative technologies.

“The outstanding technical support and enablement that the alliance is providing to client-serving teams is of paramount importance in bringing innovative, hybrid cloud and cognitive solutions to life,” says Dan Higgins, EY Global Technology Consulting Leader.

EY practitioners proficient in IBM technologies

The EY practitioners within this hub are proficient in all IBM technologies including IBM Cloud, Red Hat OpenShift, IBM Watson and IBM AI Applications including Maximo, Sterling and TRIRIGA. Designed to provide clients with a differentiated, competitive advantage, the service offering for clients includes:

Ideation

Design and build of solutions

Technical support including solution architecture reviews

Proof-of-concept support and access to sandbox testing/development environments

Enablement and certification of EY services

With IBM [email protected], a greater number of EY practitioners will be trained to design, build and manage offerings build on IBM’s hybrid cloud platform with IBM Watson, says Bob Lord, Senior VP, Worldwide Ecosystems and Blockchain, IBM. “This co-creation through IBM Garage is the driving force behind the expanded EY-IBM Alliance, and is helping to address the complex needs of customers at all stages of digital transformation.”