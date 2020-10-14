Oracle helps companies optimise working supply chain capital

With the global pandemic disrupting the entire global supply chain, the need for greater financial agility between buyers and suppliers has come to light. Oracle believes that banks can play an important role in when it comes to supporting and preserving supply chains as well as managing risks.

With this in mind, Oracle Banking Supply Chain Finance offers corporate banks componentized architecture and built-in machine learning (ML) to provide the flexibility needed to optimise working capital and reduce transaction risk.

"Supply chain financing is surpassing traditional trade financing; we saw an opportunity to bring to market a modern solution that can supercharge supply chain financing by leveraging tech innovation. With Oracle Banking Supply Chain's fully digitized processing and real-time analytics, banks can help corporates further optimize working capital and liquidity in their supply chains," said Sonny Singh, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Financial Services.

Oracle’s solution to digitalise the entire supply chain financing process, gives banks the capability to deliver timely alternative financing options, quicker approvals and access to an omni-channel portal to empower clients with real time visibility. In addition Oracle Banking Supply Chain Finance also provides customers with real-time availability of funds and payment reconciliation that harnesses automation and straight-through processing (STP) of disbursement and liquidation processes.

“Oracle Banking Supply Chain Finance frees banks from legacy monolithic systems by using component-based architecture to create relevant products and services. This allows corporate banks to meet their customers’ unique business and regulatory needs and drastically cut down ‘time-to-market.’ As such, banks can deliver increased value to corporates by optimizing working capital across a wide variety of financing options, including reverse factoring, supplier finance, payable finance, receivable finance and more,” commented Oracle in a company statement.

To find out more about Oracle Banking Supply Chain Finance, click here!