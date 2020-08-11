ServiceNow: Driving Digitalisation With McDermott

ServiceNow, an industry-leading provider of SaaS solutions, works closely with McDermott to improve digitalisation journeys and make the modern workforce more intuitive, innovative and technologically enabled, with automation and other digital experiences.

Speaking to the company’s Director of Enterprise Sales, Kevin Galloway, and its Advisory Solution Consultant, Sunny Mahato, Business Chief North America has learned how the two companies have been effectively working together to deliver on the mission of improving the overall employee experience, whilst also making the world work better for people.

The key strategic alliance formed between ServiceNow and McDermott helps both organisations in their bids to achieve the plans set out in digital strategies. Speaking to Business Chief, Kevin Galloway said “Before McDermott brought in ServiceNow, they had a very manual process. If there was an issue, it would have to be passed around different employees until it reached the right person. With ServiceNow, we automate that process.”

Following from Galloway’s comments, Sunny Mahato added “McDermott doesn’t have to worry about maintaining or managing the servers, or having people go into the office to look after it. It’s all driven from the cloud.” The experienced technology leader, Mahato, believes ServiceNow’s solutions provide McDermott with significant value, streamlining the company’s operations significantly.

Before its collaboration with ServiceNow, McDermott was operating with no real way of tracking its inventory or streamlining any of its processes, especially those in HR. According to Galloway, the cost savings that ServiceNow has been able to generate for McDermott have been significant.

“McDermott went from 100% manual intervention and spreadsheets to now running our platform, which they now use as ERP,” Galloway explains. “They track millions of dollars of assets automatically through our platform and their onboarding process has transformed from a manual process to a workflow which streamlines that process.”

As the partnership between McDermott and ServiceNow continues to grow, the aim is for artificial intelligence (AI) technology to be implemented into the platform, along with machine learning (ML) solutions. The introduction of these innovations would help to drive autonomy throughout McDermott’s operations.

“The world is going more mobile, particularly because of COVID-19,” explains Galloway. “Working from home isn’t going to go away, so being a cloud-based mobile platform provider has become more important than ever. The ability to connect through and automated fashion is vital.”

The only way the partnership will continue to see such significant success in the market will be to attack the future with improved agility and a lean approach, which the implementation of AI and ML technologies will help to do.