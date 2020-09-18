Six key factors to successfully build new digital businesses
Felix Staeritz, Founder & CEO FoundersLane and Member of the Board of Digital Leaders at the World Economic Forum on building a successful digital business
Business survival in today’s climate relies on corporate innovation. For companies in North America (and globally) here are 6 factors to be considered.
Recent world events have left the global economy in a particularly volatile state. While the US, Canada, Mexico and other North American countries might have all been affected very differently by the ongoing pandemic, they are united in the economic challenges they face. In these unprecedented times, businesses cannot continue to operate as they always have. To be successful, they need to innovate - and they need to do so fast, sustainably and, above all, differently.
This is easier said than done. While corporations remain a suitable breeding ground for innovation, due to the assets, resources and the considerable network that they bring to the table, they often have the wrong corporate governance structure in place, little-to-no board involvement and lack the right talent (and the necessary incentives to attract that talent) to successfully conceive, execute and scale digital business ideas. Top entrepreneurs and startups often struggle to scale up their transformative ideas into a sustainable and impactful business model because they lack the necessary assets and network. The solution sounds obvious: corporations need to join forces with top entrepreneurs to collaboratively and rapidly develop, implement and scale innovations.
This approach - which has the potential to bring about meaningful change, not just in economic areas, but particularly in health and climate - is called Corporate Venture Building (CVB). Organisations in North America and across the world that want to channel the power of CVB to successfully innovate and create new sustainable and impactful digital business models, need to keep the following six success factors in mind.
If organisations in North America and the rest of the world approach innovation with these 6 key success factors in mind, the chances of successfully launching new and strategically relevant ventures that will develop into valuable businesses, benefit the core organization and even create the possibility of making the world a better place are very much higher.
But rethinking our approach to successful corporate innovation has to happen now. We need speed. We need scale. We need strategic direction. Organisations across North America and the world need a new approach of building digital businesses so that we can collectively make best use of our technologies to solve the big challenges that lie ahead of us. However, no tool will help us if we don’t muster the leadership and sense of urgency needed to become more proactive in mastering the tests of our times. The time to be brave and approach innovation differently is now.
