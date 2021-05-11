Why Booz Allen Hamilton is acquiring Liberty IT Solutions
A century of consulting meets technical expertise with a collaboration that positions Booz Allen to meet the digital transformation needs of government
A century of consulting meets technical expertise with a collaboration that positions Booz Allen to meet the digital transformation needs of government
Tech-focused consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton is in the process of acquiring leading IT and services firm Liberty IT Solutions for US$725m. This acquisition sees the pairing of Liberty’s leading Salesforce and LCNC qualifications with Booz Allen’s advanced technologies and proven people, processes and systems to help deliver digital transformation to government.
Liberty IT, which is headquartered in Virginia and employs some 600 solutions architects, engineers and other tech talent, has been a leading digital partner driving transformation across the federal IT ecosystem since its founding in 1996, with partners including Salesforce cloud CRM. Its successful IT modernization track record quickly established Liberty as a top-tier provider of solutions in the federal space.
For Booz Allen, this acquisition in innovative tech and talent builds on what is a long-term strategy for the company in driving continued growth.
Like many of its previous acquisitions, it is the combination of people and capabilities that is paramount enabling Booz Allen to give its clients access to a deeper range of advanced, scalable technology solutions and deep digital expertise, deepening and strengthening the consulting firm’s digital transformation portfolio.
“The addition of Liberty strengths our unique market position as a leader in digital transformation, accelerates already robust growth in our health business and beyond, and delivers value for our people, our clients, and our shareholders,” says Haracio Rozanski, Booz Allen’s CEO.
Previous acquisitions, like this one, have sought to blend the firm’s heritage consulting work with technical expertise. In 2005, Booz Allen acquired SPARC, allowing Booz to create an Agile development hub in South Carolina in order to foster collaboration with customers such as Veterans Affairs and the Navy. While its 2009 acquisition of Aquilent (US$250m) bolstered Booz’s Agile, DevOps and open source capabilities.
Liberty’ts extensive experience driving digital transformation across government gives Booz Allen the strengths it needs to the critical needs as government as it “pushes to accelerate the modernisation of IT systems to increase efficiencies and outcomes”, says Kristine Martin Anderson, Booz Allen’s executive VP.
With this acquisition, Booz Allen will create a powerful digital transformation portfolio that includes the following:
With the Biden administration having announced a focus on cybersecurity, Booz Allen is looking for potential cybersecurity M&A options as the company views itself as “uniquely positioned to both help the nation and capture opportunities in this critical area”, says Rozanski.