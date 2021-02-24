People Moves North America: Bain, Capgemini, Cisco, HSBC

In a week where Fernando Merce, the CEO of Nestle Waters North America steps down, and Schroders announces a number of senior hires in New York, there have been a handful of key executive appointments and promotions in big business across the US.

While Europe-headquartered Capgemini Group makes a key CFO hire to drive expansion within the US, Sysco announces a digital strategy hire to help accelerate its own business transformation and Bain doubles down on diversity with first-ever CDO hire.

Here is Business Chief’s weekly round-up of the big executive moves in North America.

Jim Bailey becomes CEO of Capgemini’s Americas Strategic Business Unit

Jim Bailey has made a move from Accenture, where he spent the last three decades, and where he co-founded the Accenture Digital leadership team, to Capgemini Group becoming the company’s CEO of its Americas Strategic Business Unit as well as a Group Executive Board Member. With extensive leadership experience in digital services across a number of industries, and an impressive track record in managing strategic partnerships and large accounts including with Apple, Google, Intel and Microsoft, Bailey will have responsibility at Capgemini for driving “the expansion of our footprint in this very large and critical market for the Group”, says Aiman Ezzat, CEO, Capgemini Group.

Michael Roberts becomes HSBC CEO, US and Americas

President, CEO and Executive Director of HSBC North America Holdings Inc. since 2019, Michael Roberts has further taken on leadership of HSBC’s businesses in the US, Canada and Latin America and has been appointed HSBC CEO, US and Americas. In this new role, Roberts will focus on strengthening flows of business within the Americas region, deepening connectivity across the HSBC network and capturing more revenue opportunities. He will continue with his existing responsibilities as CEO of HSBC Bank USA.

Anthony Grieco secures top cybersecurity executive role at Cisco

A 20-year Cisco veteran, most recently serving as the tech giant’s Trust Strategy Officer, Anthony Grieco has landed the role of Cisco’s Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Having already played a central role in the company’s security business, developing and marketing cybersecurity products worldwide, Grieco is perfectly placed to be positioned as the top cybersecurity exec at Cisco as cybersecurity becomes an increasingly key issue worldwide.

Bain Partner Julie Coffman moves into Chief Diversity Officer role

Following decades driving diversity within Bain, company partner Julie Coffman has been appointed as Bain & Company’s first-ever chief diversity officer. A long-time leader within Bain, having led the formation of the company’s DEI practice, Coffman will lead the charge on Bain’s commitments to racial equity and social justice. With decades of organisational change management expertise, Coffman is a senior executive with “the experience, clarity of purpose and resolve to lead our global change agenda”, states Manny Maceda, Bain’s Worldwide Managing Partner.

Tom Peck joins Sysco as Chief Information and Digital Officer

Tom Peck has been snapped up by leading global foodservice distribution firm Sysco to lead the company’s digital transformation. Armed with decades of experience leading enterprise IT strategy, serves, operations, risk and cybersecurity for some of the biggest global firms, including most recently for Ingram Micro Inc., Peck is primed to lead the US$52bn firm’s efforts in accelerating business transformation.

Serving as Sysco’s Executive VP and Chief Information and Digital Officer (CIDO), Peck will “accelerate our ability to drive profitable sales growth by enabling our strategic transformation through best-in-class customer engagement technologies”, states Kevin Hourican, Sysco’s President and CEO.

Shelley Norman makes move from AIG to Berkshire Hathaway insurance

Armed with 25 years of insurance leadership experience at AIG, Shelley Norman is making the move to the insurance arm of Warren Buffett’s global insurance and reinsurance firm, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI). As Senior Vice President, Management Liability, Central Region, Chicago-based Norman joins BHSI during an ongoing expansion of the firm’s US executive team.