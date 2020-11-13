Is there a skills gap for effective Human/AI collaboration?
Business Chief takes a look at Accenture “Missing middle skills for Human-AI collaboration” report
With companies rapidly adopting artificial intelligence (AI) technology - something which has only been accelerated with the impact of COVID-19 - Accenture reports that while some roles will be done exclusively by either humans or AI, most emerging roles will be conducted by a collaborative effort from humans and machines. This future of working together in a dynamic space is referred to as ‘the missing middle’ by Accenture.
Such roles will require people to apply a higher level of human skills, with Accenture’s analysis indicating that more than half of jobs in the US need more high-level creativity, and 47% requiring more complex reasoning and 36% needing more socio-emotional skills.
Following its undertaking of extensive analysis on how to enhance human capital, Accenture identifies core, high-level intelligences that will be important for increasing human/machine collaboration.
Three dimensions of skills development
Within its report Accenture proposes that workers and employers work together in three ways to accelerate the learning and application of essential human skills to enable human and AI collaboration.
Mutual Readiness
Where both parties realise common aspirations for the new workplace environment. This can be broken down into three stages:
Accelerated Ability
Ensure that workers are provided with up to date resources to enhance their skills.
Shared Value
Develop a culture that values education and lifelong learning.
