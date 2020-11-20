brand
Edition:
FacebookInstagramLinkedINTwitterYoutubeMedium
About Us|Advertise|Contact
search

Close

 
#Andrew Schaap#Aligned

Andrew Schaap, CEO, Aligned

Aligned has completed a billion-dollar round of financing specifically linked to sustainability. CEO Andrew Schaap is eyeing the possibilities it opens up.

Owen Martin
|Nov 30|magazine3 min read
|Read in Magazine
Andrew Schaap
Aligned

CEO

Andrew Schaap is CEO of Aligned, dedicated to accelerating business growth by delivering data center solutions with industry-leading technology and adaptive infrastructure. Since beginning his tenure, Schaap has exponentially grown revenues, completed several successful capital raisings, and cultivated an ecosystem of innovation that advances Aligned’s commitment to reducing the social, economic and environmental impact of the digital era – helping position Aligned as the number one performing private data center company in 2019.

Schaap is a data centre, IT, private equity and real estate executive with more than 20 years of complex transactional experience and multi-disciplinary senior leadership. Prior to joining Aligned, he held numerous leadership positions over an 11-year period with Digital Realty Trust. As SVP at DLR, was responsible for global large-scale, client-driven data center builds and was part of the executive leadership team that grew revenue to $2 billion. Schaap oversaw all major international transactions, including the successful negotiation and execution of projects in Osaka, Singapore, Hong Kong and Sydney.

Schaap holds a BA in business administration and marketing from Cornerstone University, in addition to completing graduate programs in executive negotiations and management training at Harvard University.

Read the full story: HERE 

Images

Quotables

This is a capital-intensive business. You need capital partners that understand the business

Andrew Schaap | Aligned

More Interviews

arrow

More Interviews

Michael Kanaan
USAF-MIT Artificial Intelligence Accelerator

Director of Operations

Read Interview
Patrick McGill
Community Health Network

EVP, Chief Analytics Officer

Read Interview
Alena Kharkavets
BrokerLink

VP Digital Strategy and CX

Read Interview
Andrew Schaap
Aligned

CEO

Read Interview
Sean Kramer
SiteOne

Chief Information Officer (CIO)

Read Interview
Stephen & Gabino Roche
Saphyre

Stephen and Gabino Roche, President and CEO

Read Interview
Jeremy Johnson
Protective Insurance

CEO

Read Interview
James Connaughton
Nautilus

CEO

Read Interview