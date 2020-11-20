Andrew Schaap, CEO, Aligned

Andrew Schaap is CEO of Aligned, dedicated to accelerating business growth by delivering data center solutions with industry-leading technology and adaptive infrastructure. Since beginning his tenure, Schaap has exponentially grown revenues, completed several successful capital raisings, and cultivated an ecosystem of innovation that advances Aligned’s commitment to reducing the social, economic and environmental impact of the digital era – helping position Aligned as the number one performing private data center company in 2019.

Schaap is a data centre, IT, private equity and real estate executive with more than 20 years of complex transactional experience and multi-disciplinary senior leadership. Prior to joining Aligned, he held numerous leadership positions over an 11-year period with Digital Realty Trust. As SVP at DLR, was responsible for global large-scale, client-driven data center builds and was part of the executive leadership team that grew revenue to $2 billion. Schaap oversaw all major international transactions, including the successful negotiation and execution of projects in Osaka, Singapore, Hong Kong and Sydney.

Schaap holds a BA in business administration and marketing from Cornerstone University, in addition to completing graduate programs in executive negotiations and management training at Harvard University.

Read the full story: HERE