The Mental Health Center of Denver: The human side of tech

Dr Wes Williams, Chief Information Officer of the Mental Health Center of Denver, tells us how technology could make Denver the healthiest city in America

Jonathan Campion
Sep 10
Wes Williams
Mental Health Center of Denver

Chief Information Officer

Dr. Wes Williams joined the Mental Health Center of Denver in 2007 and now serves as vice president and chief information officer, overseeing the Mental Health Center of Denver’s information systems. In 2020, Wes was awarded the Colorado CIO of the Year Corporate ORBIE, honoring chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership.

Wes’s clinical background and technical expertise help him provide solutions to the challenges of building systems that meet the needs of clinicians, payers, regulators, and the people we serve. His current focus is on demonstrating the success of the Mental Health Center of Denver’s Innovation Lab, using human centered design to implement digital health innovations to improve access, engagement, and treatment efficacy. The Innovation Lab strives to enable the Mental Health Center of Denver’s vision of touching all lives in Denver, providing extraordinary experiences to improve well-being.

In 2018, then-Governor Hickenlooper appointed Wes to Colorado’s eHealth Commission to represent behavioral health interests in advising the State’s Office of eHealth Innovation on how to best administer $64M in federal funding for Colorado’s Health IT Roadmap over the next three years. In his role as eHealth Commissioner, Wes chairs the consent workgroup and participates in workgroups on telehealth, statewide data governance, and HIE sustainability.

Prior to joining Mental Health Center of Denver Wes was at Mental Health Partners in Boulder, Colorado, working as a child and family psychologist before switching from clinical practice to health IT to implement MHP’s electronic medical record. Wes graduated with a bachelor’s degree and honors in psychology from Stanford University. He earned his master’s degree and doctorate in clinical psychology from the University of Colorado, Boulder. He is a licensed psychologist in Colorado.

You can get sucked into thinking that the tech itself is the solution. But the reality is that it’s only the easy part

Wes Williams | CIO, Mental Health Center of Denver

