Mike Goldman, President and Chief Operating Officer of NFP

As President and Chief Operating Officer of NFP, Mike Goldman directs initiatives that empower NFP to strategically expand within an extremely efficient, regionalised operating structure.

To ensure NFP offers the most complete services possible to clients, he is involved in bringing in new acquisitions and guiding the integration of their employees and unique skill sets.

Goldman, a former attorney, started at NFP in 2001 and served in a number of diverse roles before becoming the head of Mergers & Acquisitions in 2005. He also led the company’s emerging InsurTech/FinTech Venture Investment Fund, which supported the company’s initiative of active and deliberate investment in technology, and continues to serve on the investment committee.

“When we went private in 2013 I moved over to become Chief Operating Officer with a focus on maximising our operating structure and getting our businesses better aligned,” he said.

“We definitely did a great deal of integrating during that time and have created a really good regional operating structure. I think this allowed us to really maximise the great businesses that we bought over the years.”

In 2017, Goldman became President so his focus has continued to be on operations and acquisitions, making sure the operating structure - from a technology and business standpoint - is as effective as possible so that NFP can serve their clients across different product lines.