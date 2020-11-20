Patrick McGill, from family doctor to driving analytics

Patrick McGill has a background as a family physician. He joined Community Health Network around 10 years ago as a practicing family doctor. In 2012, he got involved with the optimization of Epic, their EMR system. When Epic began their position builder program he asked to become a certified physician builder, something that led to him becoming the organization's Medical Director of Physician Informatics. After leading strategic initiatives around Clinical Process Improvement, he became the senior VP for Clinical Strategy, leading all their service lines in strategies for growth, reducing clinical variation and success in population health. He was appointed Chief Analytics Officer two years ago, after an assessment by Gartner recommended a dedicated Office of Network Analytics to help them gain insights. In addition to Analytics, McGill also leads Information Technology, Clinical Informatics, Business Process Management and Regulatory Reporting.

He subscribes to the servant leadership model, putting his team first. He also describes himself as driven, dedicated, with high expectations, but also very approachable. "I would argue that a lot of the time my leadership style is pushing from behind – pushing my peers and direct reports from behind to see a bigger vision that may not be on their radar."

One of the most common mistakes leaders make is lacking a clear vision and direction, he says. "It really comes down to knowing where you want the organization to be, how you want to get there, and the ability to articulate that in a clear path. It's difficult but I think it's critical. I think sometimes we overlook the amount of work that it takes to really get people to buy into it.”

"Governance and the structure of decision-making are also really important, the structure of tying direction back to the organizational strategy" he says.

"What can end up happening is that there are a lot of small projects, and a lot of things moving but they're not moving in the same direction, or with the organizational strategy."