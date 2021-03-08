Ranga Mulabagula - driving Amcor’s procurement excellence

Ranga Mulabagula has been with Amcor for nearly eight years driving the global packaging company’s sustainable “procurement excellence” journey through digital procurement, strategic supplier relationships and TCO value creation.

As Vice President of Procurement in Amcor Rigid Packaging (ARP) he is leading the organisation to the next level of procurement excellence. He manages six global category directors, 43 global procurement teams and is responsible for a $2+ billion spend.

Mulabagula collaborates with Amcor global procurement leadership team (PLT) to define and drive the current (FY20-22) and next Horizon (FY23-FY25) procurement strategy, business alignment, targets, metrics, policies, processes/systems and to serve the needs of the organisation’s rapid business growth.

He focuses on accelerating the procurement journey through technology enabled strategic sourcing, Master Data Management (MDM) and procure2pay (P2P) tools along with unique solutions across Americas for sustainable Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) performance, compliance, control and reporting expectations.

He started his career with ARP in 2013 as Director of Purchasing, Polyolefins and Additives where he led a high-performance team of four category managers with $200 million global spend. With an expanded role, he took the position of Director, Polyolefins, Additives and Technology, a global category leadership in ARP in 2018 with $500 million global spend.

“I'm currently leading ARP’s global rigid packaging procurement excellence journey while striving to meet aspirational sustainability objectives - that is what’s driving me - I have been part of four acquisitions in the last seven years, which has been a fantastic learning and growth opportunity” he said.