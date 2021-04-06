Richard Moroski; The building blocks to success

Wearing a dual hat as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Americas for Schenck Process, part of the Blackstone Portfolio Group, Richard Moroski remains results-focused, learning to pivot with the times, dodge risks and deliver outcomes, proving his experience invaluable.

Prior to joining Schenck in 2019, Moroski spent time working for Boeing, Johnson & Johnson, GE, Orbital ATK and the Triumph Group.

"When I look at my career overall and what got me to this point, it was a series of iterative decisions and building blocks. It's important to stop and consider how you can continue to build upon your experience and grow and how you can augment your education by facing a new challenge or placing yourself in a new environment or culture.

“I believe culture is a mirror for leadership. Good or bad, it’s a reflection of who you are. And so, for me, it was about consciously strategizing on what other areas would help give me broader experience and provide more depth into areas of interest.

"It all began a number of years ago in manufacturing and industrial engineering, which created a strong foundation for understanding business and processes, understanding value-add, contributors to cost and how to grow your top line while improving your bottom line.

"I think that was very fundamental in enabling me to begin to grow and branch out into other areas. So after a long concentration within operations and industrial engineering, I began to progress into other functions such as program management, supply chain management and also did a tour within engineering. Some of these events were planned as I saw a shift in the market or a change in what companies were focusing on and informed my next steps.