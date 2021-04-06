Serendipity; from computer code to Unit4 PSA

Serendipity— it’s the word that best describes how Manav Singh, General Manager and Scaleup Leader at Unit4 PSA, ended up where he is. From computer code for biomolecules and insurance risk evaluations to Bain & Company, Singh’s serendipitous path eventually led him to Unit4 PSA. Along the way, Singh has had a shift in mindset and has developed a framework for success rooted in values and his belief in people.

Singh is a scale-up leader whose current mission is to build a leading global business—enabling professional services organisations to optimise their people-driven business, supporting end-to-end processes from opportunity to cash, with Unit4 PSA’s practice management suite, so they can execute their business flawlessly.

“When I started my professional career, I thought that for anyone to be successful, they had to be the best. They had to know everything. They had to be the hardest worker. As I grew as a person and as a professional, I started to see the power of collaboration and strong teams. It’s now one of my fundamental beliefs.

“There's only so much that I, as an individual, can do. For anything to be successful, you need to surround yourself with people that have a common ambition and common goal, and that’s what you call a team. That’s nothing new. The importance of teams has long been boasted everywhere. But what is interesting is with the need to work remotely, the traditional ways of teamwork don’t work anymore.”

Singh’s personal drive comes from facing challenges and doing the things that “can’t be done.” This mindset of challenging the status quo and fighting for greater, merged with his unrelenting persistence and positive outlook, turning failures into learning opportunities is what Singh refers to as his “mamba mentality.” And it’s what makes him an effective leader and powerful ally.

“Having had a nomadic childhood with moving bases every 2-3 years, I have a strong commitment to understanding the diversity of people and building trusting relationships. The concept of ‘teams of teams’ is very close to my heart. I always aspire to build a strong collaborative relationship with people around them and invest in driving people's success.