Why 5G Matters: SAP’s 5G Council Explores the Opportunity

Frank Wilde in his role of VP for SAP’s 5G Council is passionate about the innovative role SAP is playing around the world in the deployment of the technology, and the opportunities that 5G brings – which have been only heightened as COVID-19 has acted as a catalyst for digital transformation.

“We launched the 5G Council with the intent to pull together a value chain,” says Wilde. “We feel that the power behind 5G as well as edge computing is really taking much more

of a consortium approach – realizing that no single organization provides the core capabilities. It's really interlocking capabilities that brings 5G to life.”

The 5G Council includes leading technology partners from around the world, covering all aspects of 5G implementation and opportunity. That includes the likes of Verizon providing connectivity, hardware from key telco hardware firms, device strategy from hardware providers, and innovation and solutioning from Deloitte. As we said, it really is the great and the good of the 5G universe. Or as Wilde puts it, “Distinct organizations that can look left, look right, and really see where their value proposition fits across the entire value chain.”

SAP launched the 5G Council in June of 2018, and the members get together around twice a year. The agenda is how to affect change and drive innovation. Wilde says it is important for SAP to be seen as leading this charge.

As SAP celebrates 50 years in business, it is important for it to be seen at the leading edge of technology.