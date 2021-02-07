Executive compensation: 2021 and beyond (US)
Business Chief North America reflects on the impact of COVID-19 for executive compensation and how organisations can prepare for 2021 and beyond
Business Chief North America reflects on the impact of COVID-19 for executive compensation and how organisations can prepare for 2021 and beyond
COVID-19 is causing “unprecedented, negative economic impacts in an accelerated fashion,” comments Alvarez & Marsal.
“Many experts, furthermore, believe that the coronavirus crisis is just getting started, and that the countermeasures that are causing such negative economic impacts may last not for weeks, but for months or longer. Whether engaged in the airline, hotel, restaurant, physical fitness, cruise line, retail, oil and gas, or any other industry, significant impacts will flow through all sectors, with few, if any, insulated from the downturn.”
With this in mind, Business Chief North America takes a look at insights from Joseph E. Bachelder, Special Counsel at McCarter & English LLP, the Corporate Governance Research Initiative at the Stanford Graduate School of business, and the Rock Center for Corporate Governance at Stanford University, on the impact of COVID-19 for executive compensation in 2020, as well as actions that could be taken in response going forward.
In a study conducted by the Corporate Governance Research Initiative at the Stanford Graduate School of business and the Rock Center for Corporate Governance at Stanford University, titled ‘Sharing the Pain: How Did Boards Adjust CEO Pay in Response to COVID-19?’ the report identified three actions taken by 2,980 Russell 3,000 companies in response to the impact of COVID-19:
Suffering one of its largest negative closing milestones, the S&P 500 index recorded a 30.75% decrease on the levels at the end of 2019, totalling 2237.40 points following the outbreak of COVID-19 in March.
Whilst the S&P 500 index has begun to recover - currently sitting at 3,733.24 points - many organisations continue to be impacted by the pandemic, with stock price in many sectors including energy, consumer discretionary, finance and real estate struggling to recover and suffering losses or reduced profits.
With this in mind, Bachelder reflects on executive compensation in the form of company stocks. “A question may be asked whether these losses should be borne by the executive holding the employer stock without some form of mitigation [...] This in turn raises the question whether executives holding shares of employer stock are really ‘in the same shoes’ as non-employee investors (the latter can invest or sell off their interests in company stock as and when they see fit). An executive’s interest in the employer stock is in large measure employment-related and not exclusively an investment choice. In a sense the executive is a ‘captive investor’.”
However, Alvarez & Marsal does note that whether a company decides to reset existing awards or issue additional awards, each approach comes with its own potential challenges that shouldn’t be overlooked.
While the end of 2020 brought about approved vaccines and rapid distribution at scale, it has also brought new variants and increasing cases. As a result, expectations for the year ahead for executive compensation - like many other functions - are continuing to look uncertain.
Should the S&P 500 index continue to improve despite fluctuations caused by ongoing events? Bachelder expects that “executives who are performing satisfactorily or better will be rewarded with appropriate compensation increases.” However should “the economy dip again due to the pandemic or other circumstances, tougher stances may need to be taken by employers to adjust executive compensation and awards.”
While it may be hard to definitely predict one way or another what 2021 will look like when it comes to executive compensation, there are clear approaches that organisations can make in response to economic changes to mitigate the impact. As a result, understanding them and being agile to adopt new methods will be vital to the success of any organisation.