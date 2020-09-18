ExxonMobil expands maths & science education programs, Texas

In an announcement made by ExxonMobil the company reports its partnership with the National Math and Science Initiative (NMSI) to drive readiness and foundational educational programs for the Permian area schools in Texas.

As part of the partnership, ExxonMobil and NMSI will provide two core programs for the region, which will include:

The College Readiness Program: a comprehensive program that lasts three years. The program is designed to drive participation and performance in Advanced Placement® coursework in math, science, computer science and English subjects.

a comprehensive program that lasts three years. The program is designed to drive participation and performance in Advanced Placement® coursework in math, science, computer science and English subjects. Laying the Foundations: this program provides educators - of 3rd through to 12th grade - with training, strategies and resources to prepare students for advanced critical and creative thinking.

The new programs will begin in the 2020-21 academic year, and design to be held in either classrooms or virtually.

“ExxonMobil is one of the largest oil and gas operators in the Permian Basin, and we’ve heard from parents and educators that these programs would make a difference for their students and children,” commented Bart Cahir, senior vice president of unconventional at ExxonMobil.

“Through our association with the National Math and Science Initiative, we’ve been able to increase the value we bring to communities where we operate by strengthening opportunities for today’s students and generations to come.”

In 2007, ExxonMobil helped to launch NMSI to improve maths and science education in the United States. Schools that have implemented NMSI programs have seen improved Advanced Placement® exam performance, reporting up to five times greater than the national average. The programs have also helped to improve the capacity of teachers to advance student achievement.

Since the beginning of its operations NMSI has helped 2mn students and over 65,000 teachers.

“Proficiency in math and science is crucial to our country’s capacity for innovation and future economic growth, yet a growing number of today’s students lack foundational knowledge and skills in these subjects,” added Dr. Bernard A Harris, Jr., chief executive officer of the National Math and Science Initiative and the first Black astronaut to complete a spacewalk.

“With ExxonMobil’s generous support, we’re able to continue addressing this critical gap by expanding to school districts in the Permian region.”

