FedEx supports entrepreneurs with US$1mn grants

In an announcement made by FedEx, the company reports the completion of its #SupportSmall Grant program. As part of the program 200 business owners - out of 50,000 applications - received a US$5,000 cheque, as well as a US$500 credit for FedEd Office print and business services, with ambitions to help support small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of those receiving the grant, 43% plan to use the money to upgrade or enhance their website, 40% will use it for marketing or advertising, and 16% will create online stores. Other statistics from the program include, 47% of issued grant being given to minority and women owned businesses.

Those who received the grants can also use US$500 in FedEx credit for printing banners, posters, floor graphics, custom branded boxes and more.

“We are proud to help these entrepreneurs navigate this challenging environment and are thrilled to see many of them use this grant to pivot from ‘brick and mortar’ to ‘click and mortar. Small businesses are the backbone of communities across the country, which is why we will continue to help them keep moving forward,” commented Brie Carere, executive vice president, chief marketing & communications officer, FedEx.

While the grant program has been completed, FedEx will continue to support small business owners via a number of initiatives developed by the company - details of which can be found on the company’s website .

At FedEx’s Small Business Center site, entrepreneurs can look at ideas and insights, relating to services and tools to help tackle challenges as well as gain access to information and resources that cover topics from financial relief to operational assistance.

