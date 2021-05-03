Forrester: Customer obsession to drive growth post-pandemic
With a focus on customer obsession, new research product portfolio Forrester Decisions claims to help companies drive growth a post-pandemic world
Renowned for helping companies accelerate growth, research and advisory firm Forrester has announced a brand-new research product portfolio that’s been designed to help leaders shorten the distance between bold vision and superior business impact.
Created in light of the pandemic and the huge changes in consumer behaviours, experiences, work, and technology that’s happened, this new research product titled Forrester Decisions centres on the increasing need for businesses to be customer-obsessed.
According to Forrester, it is the customer-obsessed organisations, those businesses that put customers at the centre of their leadership, strategy and operations, that are growing revenue and profits, and are engaging employees and retaining customers at more than twice the rate of others.
And this is where Forrester Decisions comes in, offering customer-obsessed insights, best practices, and guidance to help organisations innovate with technology, design experiences that drive loyalty and secure that oh-so-valuable brand devotion.
Set to launch in August 2021, the research portfolio will help executives, functional leaders, and their teams – across technology, marketing, customer experience, sales, and product management – plan and pursue their most pressing intiatives for driving growth in a post-pandemic world. And organisations “anticipate those market-changing trends and tackle today’s priorities”, according to Forrester’s CEO George F. Colony.
This new service combines Forrester's proven track record of providing objective, visionary thought leadership with industry-leading frameworks, models, and methodologies gained through the company's acquisition of SiriusDecisions. Every Forrester Decisions service is built to address business priorities specific to a functional discipline, empowering leaders and their teams to move quickly, de-risk decisions, and save time and money through the following
The new portfolio will also offer an enhanced digital platform, with tools for team members to collaborate within their function and across the organisation, as well as new data and certification course content.