Freshchat: Customer messaging software built for scale

Freshworks provides a suite of products that combine the power of sales, support, and marketing software together so that you not only communicate more effectively but also keep track of the full 360º view of your customer data.

The company offers Freshworks 360 - the ultimate customer-for-life software suite - which allows engagement with customers at all steps of their journey. Freshworks solutions and experts can support, accelerate and improve inventory management efforts as your supply chain and business grows. It provides omnichannel customer engagement, in-context collaboration and integrated experience. Its products include:

Freshdesk - Empowering support teams to work together and resolve customer issues more quickly and efficiently.

Freshservice - Streamline IT services and manage internal requests from employees.

Freshchat - Engage with website visitors and product users for sales and customer success.

In this article, we examine one of Freshworks’s most popular platforms - Freshchat.

Freshchat is a tool that helps users engage and can delight customers wherever they are - whether that’s web, mobile and social messengers.

Freshchat is the messaging solution for all stages of the customer journey. Through Freshchat you can turn your website into a working conversion machine. A website is an indispensable source of conversions and revenue. However, the stumbling block is that content shock and attention scarcity is real. Visitors averagely spend six seconds on a site and then drop off. With conversational, proactive and automated one to one messaging, you can take your website out of the conversion vacuum.

Triggered Messages - drive visitors to sign up for your product, check out items added to the cart, subscribe to your newsletter and more.

Email Campaigns - trigger or schedule email campaigns to drive signups or purchase with prospects - based on actions they take on your website, product or app.

Bots - bots can generate and qualify leads for your team through customised workflows that are designed to meet your goals.

Visitor Intel - get an understanding of who the visitors are, their navigation path, behaviour on the site and more to make conversations that resonate.

Clearbit Integration - understand who you’re talking to without introducing any lengthy forms on your website.

Through Freshchat, you can drive uncertain customers to become successful users. If you’re growth focused, you’ll understand that sign up isn’t the end of the story. The real growth begins when users find value from using your product. Users can utilise Freshchat to make onboarding and product education easy and segment users, personalise messages to perfection and convert sign ups into active, engaged users.

This can be done through:

In-app messages.

Email Campaigns.

User Segmentation.

Campaign Insights.

Multi-channel Messaging.

User Intel.