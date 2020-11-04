Inside Trinidad and Tobago’s Supply Chain Landscape
Business Chief North America examines Trinidad and Tobago’s logistics/supply chain landscape.
Trinidad and Tobago’s geographical location at the southernmost end of the Caribbean islands positions it as a gateway to the Caribbean Community and North America. Its central location provides direct access to distribution markets in South, Central and North America. Commercial space is available in close proximity to international shipping ports that meet the needs for easy access to distribution points. Organizations can benefit from the ability to refine and streamline their supply chain offering. Setting up Third Party Logistics here will enable businesses to benefit from efficient access to goods and services, provide ready access to international markets, decreased costs in terms of inputs and transportation as well as cost-effective, quick delivery to customers locally and regionally.
Some of the key advantages include:
According to recent reports on the logistics industry, global market size is an anticipated US$1.1bn with a CAGR of 2.7% - 7% expected for the five-year period up to 2022. This growth in market size is attributed to the considerable growth in the e-commerce sector, fueled by increased penetration of high-speed internet and a rise in popularity towards online shopping. The reopening of borders worldwide is thought to see an increase in shipping and logistical activities.