Top 5 reasons customers are choosing AWS

Guru Gurushankar, PhD, is the worldwide leader for medical devices within AWS’s healthcare and life science practice and holds over 25 years of healthcare and medical device experience. Having worked for medical device companies such as Cardinal Health, Johnson and Johnson and General Electric in various roles ranging from running P&Ls to product development or global marketing, Dr Gurushankar brings a plethora of pertinent knowledge and experience to the position.

Dr Gurushankar took a moment to share the top reasons he believes customers are choosing AWS.

Agility

“AWS lets customers quickly access resources as they need them, deploying hundreds or even thousands of servers in just minutes. This means customers can very quickly develop and roll out new applications, and it means teams can experiment and innovate more quickly and frequently. If an experiment fails, you can always de-provision those resources without risk.”

Cost savings

“If you look at how people end up moving to the cloud, almost always the conversation starter is around cost. AWS allows customers to trade capital expense for variable expense, and they only pay for IT as they consume it. And the variable expense is much lower than what customers can do for themselves because of AWS's economies of scale.”

Elasticity

“Customers used to over-provision to ensure they had the capacity to handle their business operations at peak level of activity. Now they can provision the resources that they actually need, knowing that they can instantly scale up and scale down along with the needs of their business, which reduces the cost.”

Innovation

“The fourth reason is the speed of innovation. Because customers can focus their IT resources on developing applications that differentiate their business and transform their customers' experiences, instead of spending time on the undifferentiated heavy lifting of managing their infrastructure and data services.”

Globality

“AWS allows customers to deploy globally in minutes. AWS has the concepts of a region, which is a physical location around the world where we have a cluster of data centres. AWS customers leverage around 76 availability zones across 24 geographic regions worldwide. And we are continuously adding new regions. We have had more than two, three regions announced very recently, and we don't plan to stop there.”

Summing it up, Dr Gurushankar says, “AWS customers are choosing AWS because it has a lot more functionality, has the largest and most vibrant community of customers, healthcare and non-healthcare, and partners, the most proven operational and security expertise. And the business is innovating at a faster clip, especially in new areas, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence and internet of things.”

One such customer is MTM, a leading non-emergency medical transportation broker based in the United States. Dr Gurushankar shares how the culture and mindset at AWS helps drive successful objectives-based customer partnerships.

“AWS customers have come to appreciate that our culture is really different. We are unusually customer-focused versus competitive focused. In fact, 90% of all the things we build are driven by what customers like MTM tell us and how they matter to them. We're also pioneers, and we hire builders. We're always looking at how they can reinvent flawed customer experiences. And finally, we are unusually long-term oriented. We are trying to build relationships and businesses that will outlast all of us.”