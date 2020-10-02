Visa: local loyalty keeps SMBs afloat during COVID-19
Latest research from Visa, highlights the importance local loyalty has played in keeping SMBs afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic
Latest research from Visa, highlights the importance local loyalty has played in keeping SMBs afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic
In an announcement made by Visa, the company reports the release of its latest research that indicates that local loyalty has been critical in keeping SMBs afloat during COVID-19.
Key findings from the report include:
“We know that 2020 has been exceptionally challenging for small businesses so we’re doubling down on our commitment of support. Visa is proud to work with Totally Locally in its mission to bring communities together, and we encourage all small businesses to sign up to Fiver Fest ahead of 10th October. The next three months will be such an important period for small businesses, so we are urging the nation to back the spirit of Fiver Fest and shop local, either online or offline, to help communities recover,” commented Dominic White, Head of Merchants and Acquirers, Visa UK.
“We’re pleased to see how Fiver Fest has grown over the past couple of years and we hope that through the partnership with Visa more consumers and businesses will be a part of it than ever before. It may not feel like a big contribution but that’s why we say just diverting £5 a week to small businesses will make a huge difference. If we all make this small change in our spending habits, it will go a long way to reviving our communities,” added Chris Sands, Founder of Totally Locally.
For more information on business topics in the United States and Canada, please take a look at the latest edition of .