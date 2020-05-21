AccorHotels has transformed its procurement function to provide a unique guest experience

(Norwich, UK, 6/11/2018)

This month, AccorHotels has been featured on the covers of both Business Chief North America and Supply Chain Digital magazines.

Sebastien Brunel, Senior Vice President of Procurement at AccorHotels, spoke exclusively to the publications about the travel and lifestyle group’s procurement journey, which drives growth and the development of a unique guest experience.

With decades of experience in the hospitality industry, Brunel is keenly aware of the changing expectations of guests and AccorHotels works to provide locally sourced produce and unique rooms as the company expands across North America through strategic acquisitions such as the Fairmont and Raffles brands.

“We invest a lot in the lifestyle element and the uniqueness of our brands, we need more products and more solutions – we don’t want the same headboards, lighting and food all over the world and we’re not acquiring new companies to change them into a standardised hotel,” he explains.

In a feature including exclusive video content, Brunel outlines how the procurement function at AccorHotels has been of increasing importance for the company. “Today, we’re coming back from global sourcing to more national or even local sourcing,” he comments. “We have a strong desire to buy local, and work with local producers… Procurement is greatly positioned in the organization and part of the leadership committee, making our function a key component for North and Central America,” he adds.

You can read more about AccorHotels’ supply chain journey in the magazine.