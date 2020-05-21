Aerojet Rocketdyne featured in the North America edition of Business Chief

(Norwich, UK, 07/12/2018)

With an advanced manufacturing facility, providing the digital factory of the future, Aerospace Rocketdyne demonstrates operational excellence.

As technology continues to disrupt and redefine industries and markets all over the world, such a leading company as US-based Aerojet Rocketdyne must evolve in a changing landscape. This is something Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Alan Avakian understands. “Technology continues to leapfrog and the industry has changed a lot in the past decade,” he says. “With Aerojet Rocketdyne today, I am managing a group of outsourcing partners that provide IT services to our company. I look at strategy and technology development and then work out how we bring those technologies to the operation side of things so that we can start implementing those enhancements while adding business value to our internal customers.”

Working with customers across a market as delicate and important as the defense and aerospace industries, where information and data are key, there is one conversation surrounding technology that continues to grow even today.

“There’s definitely a major focus on cybersecurity, given the number of high-level security breaches that have happened over recent years across the globe,” says Avakian. “Right now, it’s all about how we protect our company assets and information, and make sure it is maintained for competitive advantages. Then we look at how we enable those critical business capabilities where we can focus in on digitization, retire high-risk legacy systems and look towards creating intelligence out of that information.”

