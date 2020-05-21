Align features in Business Chief North America

(Norwich, UK, 5/10/2018)

After 30 years of operating, Align continues to define the digital landscape of the data center world.

Align has provided next-generation solutions designed to manage client technology needs, optimize their business operations and secure their IT infrastructure. It does this through three key areas – Professional Services, Managed IT Services and Cybersecurity Risk Management.

However, it goes without saying that what worked 30 years ago - or even five years ago - no longer guarantees it will meet the technology needs of today, and of tomorrow.

As such, technology solutions providers have had to evolve and innovate faster than the market in order to not only serve this changing client base but stay ahead of the curve.

“As a company we’ve been extremely fortunate to evolve with the way that technology has changed and to stay on the cusp of what’s happening with the future landscape of technology,” says Art Dooling, Managing Director, of Align.

“Let’s be honest, technology has evolved so much over the last 30 years that we’ve had to. What we were doing 30 years ago is completely different to what we are doing today.”

