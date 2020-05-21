Anaconda Mining features in the latest issue of Business Chief magazine

(Norwich, UK, 6/11/2018)

For a gold mining business, the location and jurisdiction of your portfolio is key towards enabling any form of real growth. For Anaconda Mining, a TSX-listed gold mining, exploration and development company, that key location is Canada: namely, the highly prospective Atlantic Canadian jurisdictions of Newfoundland and Nova Scotia. Anaconda currently operates the Point Rousse and Tilt Cove Projects located in the Baie Verte Mining District in Newfoundland, comprised of the Pine Cove and Stog’er Tight open pit mines, the fully-permitted Pine Cove Mill, a seven-million-tonne inpit tailings facility, the Argyle deposit, and approximately 9,150 hectares of prospective gold-bearing property. The company is also developing the recently acquired Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, a high-grade Mineral Resource. Anaconda sees real potential in growing the Goldboro deposit and developing the project into the next gold mine in Nova Scotia.

“The goal for Anaconda Mining is to become an intermediate producer,” says Gordana Slepcev, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Anaconda. “For us, we look to grow our company and our existing projects significantly over the next three to five years.”

