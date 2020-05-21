Armacell featured in US Business Chief

(Norwich, UK, 07/08/2019)

This month’s editions of disruptive digital industry magazine Business Chief USA feature an exclusive interview with Amber Jesic, General Manager, Supply Chain, Americas at Armacell.

As the inventors of flexible foam for equipment insulation and a leading provider of engineered foams, Armacell develops innovative and safe thermal, acoustic and mechanical solutions that create sustainable value for its customers.

Editor Harry Menear spoke with Jesic about how Armacell is harnessing the power of digital transformation in order to pursue best sustainable practices in the company’s supply chain.

“Technology provides an opportunity to simultaneously reduce costs and improve service. We're driving automation wherever possible and easing the process of doing business with Armacell, predominantly through EDI integration, but also through our digitalization efforts regarding load planning and shipment consolidation to reduce miles travelled and condense shipments,” Jesic explains.

To read the full article, Click Here.