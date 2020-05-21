ASU: driving innovation and inclusivity through digital transformation

(Norwich, UK, 16/09/2019)

Recently ranked as the USA’s most innovative university, trumping Ivy League behemoths and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Arizona State University (ASU) has pioneered some of the most radical digital transformation strategies in the higher education sphere. Focused on maximizing opportunities for candidates from all backgrounds, ASU prides itself on doing away with the exclusivity that has traditionally symbolized universities of the highest pedigree whilst simultaneously rising through the ranks as one of the most prestigious institutions in the country.

Jess Evans, Chief Operating and Digital Transformation Officer at ASU’s University Technology Office (UTO), has been integral to the application of strategies and technologies defining the university’s daring new era and enthuses about the impact they have had on both ASU’s reputation and the student experience. “Michael Crow, President of ASU, has set forth a strategy to truly transform the entire university, both in the way we do business and how higher education works,” says Evans. “The vision looks to change the model of institutions fundamentally grounding themselves in exclusivity. At ASU, we are proud of not who we exclude, but who we include. We are looking to give every student an opportunity.”

