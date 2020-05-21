Automation Anywhere: Rashim Mogha is championing diversity in tech through eWOW

(Norwich, UK, 12/13/2019)

Discussing her achievements and leadership at eWOW and Automation Anywhere, Rashim Mogha features in BizClik Media’s latest issues of Gigabit Magazine and Business Chief USA.

Rashim Mogha is clearly the woman to watch. eWOW (empowered Women of the World) founder and the Global Head of Products, Automation Anywhere University, bestselling author, keynote speaker and equality influencer has just been awarded Woman of the Year 2019. In an exclusive interview, she shares why it is imperative for the tech industry to diversify.

“Robotic process automation is going to drive how business is done and what the future of work is in this era of fourth industrial revolution,” she says. To help drive this, Automation Anywhere launched the March to Millions initiative, helping to open up opportunities for everyone. So far, the initiative has delivered 500,000 RPA trainings to business analysts, developers, programme managers, partners, and students.

In November 2018, Mogha launched the eWOW initiative: Empowered Women of the World, designed to provide women with the framework to be successful at the workplace. “At eWOW, we believe that every woman is a leader in her own way – all she needs is an intellectual platform that can help her navigate the path.” The eWOW platform offers Alexa skills, podcasts, various online and in-person events, and leadership workshops.

