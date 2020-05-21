Avaya is providing its clients with a unique approach to digital transformation

(Norwich, UK, 07/08/2019)

Avaya features in this month’s Business Chief magazine.

Avaya is a software and services organization that has a long legacy in the telecommunications industry. Headquartered in California’s Santa Clara, in the heart of Silicon Valley, the business has evolved alongside the industry.

“The evolution really came down to the mobile device – the smartphone becoming the entry point for communications across every platform,” explains Tim Gogal, Senior Director of Client Experience Innovation at Avaya.

Gogal’s team has developed its strategy to optimize the transition from legacy telecommunications engineering skill sets to software development that cater to clients’ needs.

With the proliferation of mobile devices, Avaya ensures it is offering the most advanced services whilst maintaining a tailored approach, enhancing efficiency and desirability in its communications component.

The firm’s omnichannel approach has enabled it to adapt to customers’ needs – having created services that can seamlessly integrate with almost all enterprise applications.

